Advertisement

Tenant charged with arson following house fire in Burlington

Tenant charged with arson following house fire in Burlington
Tenant charged with arson following house fire in Burlington(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested following a house fire Tuesday in Burlington.

At about 12:41 p.m., Burlington Police and Fire responded to a house fire at the 200 block of Summer Street, according to a Facebook post. Fire officials say the house was engulfed in fire upon arrival.

Police say that while on the scene, they interviewed and subsequently arrested the tenant of the house, 38-year-old Joshua James Levins.

Levins is being charged with arson in the second degree, a Class C felony as well as reckless use of fire, a serious misdemeanor. He is currently held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond, pending a court appearance.

Date: January 19th, 2022 Reference: Arrest of Joshua James Levins On Wednesday January 19th, 2022 at approximately...

Posted by Burlington Fire Department on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deceased and wounded subjects have been identified as two of the three suspects...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after an armed robbery in Rock Island Tuesday
A large police presence was seen outside of Taco Bell on West Locust Street at around 11:30...
Large police presence seen outside Taco Bell in Davenport
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of 17th Street in Davenport.
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Davenport
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

First Alert Day
First Alert Day from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for dangerous wind chills
Fire damages Augustana’s “Viking House” Wednesday
Fire damages Augustana’s “Viking House” Wednesday
As the suspects threatened employees and demanded merchandise, the clerk decided he had to open...
Store clerk shoots suspect during armed robbery
As the suspects threatened employees and demanded merchandise, the clerk decided he had to open...
Store clerk shoots suspect during armed robbery