Transformations at Cook Legacy Village

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The historic Clarissa Cook was originally home to the friendless located at 100 S. Pine Street and was built in the early 1880s. Originally, the 35-room mansion sat on 5 beautiful acres, just a mile from the Good Samaritan Society existing campus.  Tenants are able to use the common areas on first floor, and garages were built with a space for each apartment.  Since 2013, the Good Samaritan Society has took possession and transformed the mansion into 9 complete apartments available to potential renters age 55 and above. The first floor has remained the same and true to the era the home was built. Currently, there is one apartment vacant and is available for those to rent age 55 and above.

Cook Legacy Village // 100 S Pine St, Davenport, IA 52802

