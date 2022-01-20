Advertisement

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. Akram entered the United States as a tourist about two weeks earlier and spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before Saturday’s attack at Congregation Beth Israel, in the suburb of Colleyville.

Two British teenagers were arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday and later released without charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deceased and wounded subjects have been identified as two of the three suspects...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after an armed robbery in Rock Island Tuesday
A large police presence was seen outside of Taco Bell on West Locust Street at around 11:30...
Large police presence seen outside Taco Bell in Davenport
As the suspects threatened employees and demanded merchandise, the clerk decided he had to open...
Store clerk shoots suspect during armed robbery
A heavy police presence was seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of 17th Street in Davenport.
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Davenport
A Blue Grass man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually abused a teenager starting...
Blue Grass man charged with sexually abusing teenager

Latest News

First Alert Day
First Alert Day from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for dangerous wind chills
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden marks 1 year in office, prepares for change
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19