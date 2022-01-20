Advertisement

Visit Quad Cities will soon offer QC Pro Advanced certification

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The QC Pro initiative, created by Visit Quad Cities last year, encourages residents to both explore and learn more about our local area to the point of becoming certified experts. “When you share what you know, you help the Quad Cities grow!”

Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, is the PSL guest and explains the program is meant to foster a greater sense of connection and pride with the community while attracting more tourism. If someone has a growing love of their own hometown, it creates a more welcoming spirit.

Harrell also elaborates on how Visit Quad Cities will be launching new Pro Levels over the next couple of months and participants will be notified by email when they are launched.   You must complete the QC Pro level before moving on to QC Advanced Pro.

While the QC Pro level is about watching videos and answering questions, the QC Advanced Pro will take you on a scavenger hunt journey throughout the Quad Cities. which may be completed at your leisure. 

More information about the QC Pro program can be found at QuadCitiesPro.com.

