What’s the Good News: January 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sean Leary shares what’s the good news for January within the Quad Cities!

Rock Island Math And Science Helps QC Paws

Rock Island Center for Math & Science raised $1,000 for QC Paws through its Leader in Me service project “Cause for 4 Paws”! Students and staff raised funds through various fundraisers the school held and presented a check to the local animal shelter this week. The school was also able to donate two grocery carts filled with supplies to the animal shelter. Way to go RICMS! #ThisHouseRocks

Quad City Animal Welfare Center Celebrates Betty White’s Birthday

Monday January 17th was Betty White’s 100th Birthday and people are celebrating, #BettyWhite Challenge, by making a donation to their local humane society. For more information on the Quad City Animal Welfare Center #BettyWhite Challenge celebration visit our website: https://qcawc.org/how-to-help/the-betty-white-challenge

Congratulations to the winners of Edison Jr. High’s Street Photography Contest! More than 100 students participated and all the submissions were incredible!

“Capturing Street Photography”

Grand Prize Winner- Madelyn Schrempf

Runner Up- Lucas McCall

Honorable Mention- Mariah Howard & Aubrey Doss

“Fan Favorite”

1st place- Nicolar Aquilar

2nd place- Abigail Dillard

Honorable Mention- John Htoo & Naw Paw

Quad City Arts Introduces New Grant Program

Quad City Arts is pleased to announce Arts Dollars grants for the 2022 cycle. Applications are welcome from individual artists, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations partnering with artists. All art forms are eligible. Since 1990, Quad City Arts has supported the local art community by awarding more than $1,000,000 in grants to local artists, non-profit organizations, and schools.

This year, Quad City Arts has received additional funding from a funder who wishes to remain anonymous to fund Visual Artist Grants. In total, Quad City Arts will grant $140,000 to local artists and

organizations during this grant cycle. The application process is competitive, and applicants are encouraged to apply before the deadline. Quad City Arts staff are available to assist with the application process.

NEW THIS YEAR – Visual Artist Grants supports visual artists who demonstrate exceptional creativity in the arts, innovation, and contribute to the vitality of the Quad City Region. Selected artists will be offered professional development designed specifically for artists and be granted $5,000 where up to 20% can be allocated to artist salary.

Project Grants support arts projects or programming that primarily emphasize community engagement. Individual artists may apply for up to $2,500. Non-profit organizations and schools may apply for up to $5,000.

Education Grants support projects or programming that primarily provide opportunities in arts education for K-12 students. Individual artists may apply for up to $2,500. Non-profit organizations and schools may apply for up to $5,000.

Capacity-Building Grants fund activities that increase an organization’s overall capacity, organizational strength, and long-term community impact. Non-profit organizations may apply for up to $5,000.

Deadline for applications: January 31, 2022

Recipients will be notified no later than March 15, 2022.

Child Abuse Council Enhancing Treatment Services For Rural Families

The Child Abuse Council is bringing new mental health and medical services to children and families in Muscatine and the surrounding southeast Iowa counties through its Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center. The program is part of a nation-wide network of child advocacy centers that provide services to mitigate the immediate and long-term negative impacts of child abuse and neglect on children, families, and their communities.

The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust recently awarded a three-year, $175,000 grant to enhance the program’s coordinated approach and improve access to crucial resources for underserved rural communities.

Western Illinois University School of Ag Honored as a Top Nationwide Program

The Western Illinois University School of Agriculture was recognized as a top nationwide program during the National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE) convention Nov. 30-Dec. 4 in New Orleans, LA.

School of Agriculture Director Andy Baker was presented with the 2021 NAAE Outstanding Postsecondary Agriculture Program award during the convention.

The award, sponsored by Bayer, is presented to postsecondary programs which “emphasize lasting teaching methods, enhance student motivation and exemplify great experiential learning.”

Snowstar Showing Appreciation

Snowstar is proud to honor and support all the members in the community who work tirelessly to protect us, educate us and keep us healthy.

As a small thank-you for their service and dedication, we’re hosting Appreciation Days every Sunday throughout January. All law enforcement, firefighter/EMS teams, medical professionals and teachers with a valid I.D. will receive 20% off ski or tube tickets. The discount extends to their families, and any current military and veterans will also receive a matched discount.

· January 23 – Medical Professional Appreciation Day

· January 30 – Teacher Appreciation Day

To receive applicable discounts, visitors must purchase tickets on-site at the Snowstar ticket counter.

Bettendorf Schools Get Major Grants For $46,500

Thank you to the Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) for awarding Bettendorf Schools $46,500 for two grants.

Herbert Hoover Inclusive Learning Playground – $42,500: The funds will be used to supplement the renovation of the Herbert Hoover Elementary playground with inclusive play space and additional accessible opportunities. Funds will help cover the installation of a new outdoor learning structure.

Safe Bus Stops for Bettendorf Students – $4,000: The grant will fund stop-arm cameras for Bettendorf school buses. The cameras will be mounted on the bus below the stop arm and are activated when the stop arm is activated. These cameras will provide better documentation/evidence of drivers who run stop arms so they can be issued tickets

