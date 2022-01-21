Cedar Rapids officer won’t face criminal charges for Dec. shooting incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A reserve officer with the Cedar Rapids police department will not face criminal charges for a December incident in which he shot at a suspect who had hit him with a vehicle.

Investigators concluded it was reasonable for Reserve Officer Scott Fruehling to use deadly force under Iowa law because he believed it was necessary to avoid injury or risk to his life.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2021. The Cedar Rapids Police Department tried to stop a vehicle on 32nd Street NE. The vehicle instead led the officer on a short chase onto Center Street NE until reaching a dead end with a construction zone.

At the dead end, the Officer Fruehling exited his patrol car to approach the suspect’s vehicle, which then turned at and accelerated toward Fruehling. The vehicle hit the officer, who then fired his weapon at the vehicle as it left the area.

The suspect stopped the vehicle at the end of 34th Street NE and escaped. The suspect remained at large until Jan. 14 when police arrested Eddie Ayers III in relation to the incident.

On Friday, the Linn County Attorney’s Office announced the conclusion of the investigation into the incident.

Investigators said they reviewed of all police narratives, reports and squad car and body cam footage.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.