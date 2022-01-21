Advertisement

Crews respond to 3-car crash in Bettendorf Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Police Department responded to a three-car crash in Bettendorf Thursday.

The Scott County Communications Center said the crash happened at the intersection of State Street and 10th Street in Bettendorf just before 10:30 p.m.

Bettendorf Police and Fire Departments were on scene and EMS personnel.

No information about the conditions of the drivers has been released.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as information becomes available.

