Rock Island Police identified 2 suspects, looking for third in Tuesday armed robbery Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department identified two suspects and is searching for one from the armed robbery at Blackhawk Tobacco & Vape in Rock Island Tuesday.

The injured suspect is 23-year old Ernest D. Morgan, III of Rock Island, Police said. Morgan was wounded by gunfire and transported from the 2100 block of 16th Avenue to a local hospital in Rock Island for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police said on Friday, Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Morgan for the charge of Armed Robbery, a Class X Felony, with a bond set at $500,000.

Police said the deceased suspect is 23-year-old Marcase K. Humphries of Rock Island. Humphries was wounded by gunfire and transported from Rock Island to a hospital in Davenport where he was declared deceased.

The unidentified suspect is believed to be a male, possibly a light-complected African American or Hispanic, large build, approximately 6 foot tall and 200 pounds, 20 to 30 years of age, the Rock Island Police said in a media release

Police ask anyone that can identify the suspect or with any information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

The States Attorney Villarreal released a statement as to her review of the employee’s use of a gun against the armed robbery suspects.

