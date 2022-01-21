Warmer temperatures and snow chances this weekend

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon with temperatures rising into the teens. Wind chills will still remain in the single digits with a south wind 5-15 mph. A quick moving clipper with limited moisture tracks through tonight, bringing flurries and light snow showers north of I-80. If you see anything, it will amount to a dusting at best.

Saturday will be dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be warmer in the 20s with a breezy west/northwest wind. The wind calms down a bit Saturday night as the stronger clipper moves in bringing light to moderate snow. Near the Quad Cities and areas to the north have the best shot at a quick 1-3″ of snow. Some localized 4″ are not out of the question due to the fact it will be a light, powdery snow. Bitter cold returns after Monday.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 18º Winds: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow showers/flurries. Low: 12º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds. High: 26º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.