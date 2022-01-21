Advertisement

Warmer temperatures and snow chances this weekend

Saturday night into Sunday appears to the stronger of the two systems
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - The coldest morning of the week is here, but many areas feel warmer than yesterday due to the lighter winds.  Most areas will bottom out between -5º and -10º this morning before rebounding to near zero by 9AM.  South winds will pick up by midday which will help boost temps into the teens this afternoon.  Our next chance for snow arrives between midnight and 6AM on Saturday.  This will bring a dusting to an inch at most.  Temps will rebound to the 20s on Saturday ahead of another system.  The Saturday night into Sunday morning system looks a little stronger and may bring a round of accumulating snow north of I-80.  Right now it appears 3″ will be possible in spots.  There is still some wiggle room with the track of the system so stay tuned for updates.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer.  High: 18º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow showers.  Low: 12º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds.  High: 28º.

