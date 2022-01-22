Advertisement

1 dead, 1 hurt in northern Illinois chemical explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a chemical explosion at a northern Illinois manufacturing plant killed one person and left another critically injured.

Hampshire Fire Protection District Chief Trevor Herrmann says the incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Friday when two employees at the W. R. Meadows building materials plant in Hampshire were cleaning a tank inside one of the buildings.

Herrmann tells the Chicago Tribune it’s not clear yet what type of chemicals were involved or what might have triggered the accident.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was killed as 55-year-old Wuilmer Gavigia of Algonquin. It says an autopsy will be conducted Monday.

