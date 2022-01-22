2022 Quad Cities Night to Shine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation is scheduled for February 11, 2022.

Sandra Sievert is the guest on PSL to explain this year’s virtual event and a new component---a drive-thru Red Carpet event. Three Quad City Churches are working together to provide a great prom experience for people with special needs in our community. These churches are Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, Risen Christ Lutheran Church, and Wildwood Church.

Watch the interview to learn more details.

Night to Shine / qcnight2shine@qcnight2shine.org / FACEBOOK page

