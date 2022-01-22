CDC recommends the use of masks that meet these new standards

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This new face mask guidance no longer suggests that cloth face mass offer enough protection as cases of the Omicron variant increase.

If you’ve been using the same type of face mask since the pandemic started, it’s important to know that the CDC now has very specific recommendations on what, exactly, to look for in a face mask. That includes newer designations issued by the ASTM International and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) that help specify exactly which masks in the U.S. are considered high quality.

Not familiar with the new standards? Watch the special report featured during PSL to learn the latest.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.