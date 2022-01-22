Advertisement

Davenport Police investigating robbery at Family Credit Union

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a bank robbery Friday at the Family Credit Union on Jersey Ridge Road.

Just before 5 p.m., police say a suspect entered the business and demanded money from a teller. They reportedly left with an unknown amount of cash.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

