Advertisement

`Dreadhead Cowboy’ pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

A horse-riding activist was arrested amid a protest in Chicago.
A horse-riding activist was arrested amid a protest in Chicago.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in connection with a rush-hour horseback ride he took along Chicago’s Dan Ryan Expressway in 2020.

Cook County court records show Adam Hollingsworth pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated animal cruelty and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Hollingsworth was arrested in September 2020 after disrupting expressway traffic while galloping his horse during evening rush hour to draw attention to gun violence against children.

Officials initially said the horse was severely injured during the eight-mile ride, but it was later reported to have significantly recovered.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects and one unidentified from the Rock Island robbery Tuesday.
Rock Island Police identified 2 suspects, looking for third in Tuesday armed robbery Tuesday
The Scott County Communications Center said the crash happened at the intersection of State...
Police: 2 injured after 4-car crash in Bettendorf Thursday
Galesburg Police say one person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital after a...
One killed, two hospitalized in Galesburg shooting Saturday morning
Bryan Allison has been charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney with Attempted...
Man charged with attempted murder after victim found bloody and beaten with bolt cutters
1"-3" Saturday night
Warmer temperatures and snow chances this weekend

Latest News

Rock Island Fire Department battles blaze Friday night
Galesburg Police say one person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital after a...
One killed, two hospitalized in Galesburg shooting Saturday morning
Look for light to moderate snow in our northern counties overnight. 1" to 4" accumulations...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday
Morning clouds give way to some sun this afternoon, but watch for snow later tonight.
Your First Alert Forecast