FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday for Accumulating Snow North

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY from 9 PM Tonight until 6 AM Sunday for accumulating snow***

A fast moving clipper system will move into the region this evening, spreading light to moderate snow across the northern and eastern portions of the viewing area overnight. Look for varying accumulations, ranging from 3″ to 4″ amounts, mainly along and north of Highway 30, to 1″ to 3″ along I-80 and around the QC Metro. A dusting to 1″ amounts will be found further south.

Higher accumulations will be found in the northern half of our viewing area. (KWQC)

Some roads could become snow covered and slippery during the period, with brief visibility issues possible. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect from 8 PM until 6 AM Sunday for the northern counties of our viewing area.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 8 PM Saturday evening until 6 AM Sunday (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

