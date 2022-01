MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Happening today, the ICNA Relief Pantry will be distributing winter packets to Quad Cities families from 10 a.m. to noon.

The packets will include coats, scarves, gloves and socks.

The pantry is located at 1531 47th Avenue Unit 1 in Moline.

Families can come by to grab theirs for free.

