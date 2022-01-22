Advertisement

Lingering Clouds Today/Snow Arrives Tonight

1″ to 4″ Accumulations By Sunday Morning
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) - We’re starting out the weekend on a quiet note. Look for morning clouds giving way to sunshine, with highs reaching the 20′s to near 30 degrees. A quick moving clipper will sweep through tonight, bringing 1″ to 4″ accumulations of fluffy snow, mainly north of I-80 and to the east. Expect partly sunny and cool weather Sunday, with highs in the teens to lower 20′s. After a brief warm up into the 30′s Monday, temperatures plunge back into the teens through midweek.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then partly sunny skies. Breezy and cool. High: 26°. Wind:  Bec. NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Light snow overnight. 1″ to 3″ accumulations. Low: 12°. Wind: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny and cold. High: 20°.  Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: 0.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects and one unidentified from the Rock Island robbery Tuesday.
Rock Island Police identified 2 suspects, looking for third in Tuesday armed robbery Tuesday
The Scott County Communications Center said the crash happened at the intersection of State...
Police: 2 injured after 4-car crash in Bettendorf Thursday
1"-3" Saturday night
Warmer temperatures and snow chances this weekend
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes
Bryan Allison has been charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney with Attempted...
Man charged with attempted murder after victim found bloody and beaten with bolt cutters

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Noon Friday
Warmer temperatures and snow chances this weekend
Full Forecast 01-21
First Alert Forecast Noon Friday
First Alert Forecast: More snow on the way this weekend
1"-3" Saturday night
Warmer temperatures and snow chances this weekend