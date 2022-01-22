Lingering Clouds Today/Snow Arrives Tonight

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) - We’re starting out the weekend on a quiet note. Look for morning clouds giving way to sunshine, with highs reaching the 20′s to near 30 degrees. A quick moving clipper will sweep through tonight, bringing 1″ to 4″ accumulations of fluffy snow, mainly north of I-80 and to the east. Expect partly sunny and cool weather Sunday, with highs in the teens to lower 20′s. After a brief warm up into the 30′s Monday, temperatures plunge back into the teens through midweek.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then partly sunny skies. Breezy and cool. High: 26°. Wind: Bec. NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Light snow overnight. 1″ to 3″ accumulations. Low: 12°. Wind: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High: 20°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: 0.

