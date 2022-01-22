Advertisement

Man charged with attempted murder after victim found bloody and beaten with bolt cutters

Bryan Allison has been charged by the Rock Island County State's Attorney with Attempted Murder, which is a Class X felony, two counts of Aggravated Battery which are a Class 3 felony, and Criminal Trespass to Residence which is a Class 4 felony.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police have arrested a man, Bryan Allison, for attempted murder among several other charges on Friday. Police say they were called to the 900 block of 40th Street Court just before 12:30 a.m. for a call that a neighbor had been “severely beaten.” Police say the victim was covered in blood and had severe injuries after being beaten with bolt cutters. The victim was taken to a local hospital, later transported to a higher-level trauma hospital to be treated for their injuries.

About five minutes later, another call came in saying Allison was running near the area of 27th Street and 12th Avenue. Police then got a third call from the 1900 block of 25th Street saying a stranger had come into their home. That’s when police say they found Allison and took him into custody to be questioned by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Allison has been charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney with Attempted Murder, which is a Class X felony, two counts of Aggravated Battery which are a Class 3 felony, and Criminal Trespass to Residence which is a Class 4 felony. Allison is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Rock Island County Jail and will have his arraignment on Saturday.

This case is still under investigation by the Moline Police Department. Anyone with information can contact the police department at 309-797-0401, or call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

