Neighbors react to house fire that left woman, infant dead

MACOMB (WGEM) - Residents from a Macomb neighborhood said they are shaken up after a fire killed a woman and an infant yesterday.

Fire officials said it happened at 1662 East Wheeler Circle just before 9:00 a.m. yesterday.

Officials said the infant died on the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Neighbors said both victims will be dearly missed.

“We had just spoke. And she was always so nice. That’s it. And I just pray for you all and her family. That’s it, you know? It’s a sad situation,” said Debra Payne who lives just two doors down from the incident.

Officials from the Macomb Fire Department said they’re still investigating how the the blaze got sparked.

The Macomb Fire Department plans to release more information on Monday.

