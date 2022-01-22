One killed, two hospitalized in Galesburg shooting Saturday morning

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Police say one person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Galesburg Police received a 911 call for a shots fired with multiple victims at the 1500 block of McKnight Street around 4:20 a.m. As police arrived, they said they found one man dead from a gunshot wound. His identity will be released once the family is notified.

Another man was found, also injured from multiple gunshots. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. A third shooting victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital as well. They were both transported to OSF St. Francis in Peoria for further treatment.

Police believe all shooting suspects are in custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Galesburg Police Department and the Illinois State Police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or Crime Stoppers (309) 344-0044 or www.galesburgcrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

