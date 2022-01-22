Advertisement

One killed, two hospitalized in Galesburg shooting Saturday morning

Galesburg Police say one person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital after a...
Galesburg Police say one person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning.(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Police say one person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Galesburg Police received a 911 call for a shots fired with multiple victims at the 1500 block of McKnight Street around 4:20 a.m. As police arrived, they said they found one man dead from a gunshot wound. His identity will be released once the family is notified.

Another man was found, also injured from multiple gunshots. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. A third shooting victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital as well. They were both transported to OSF St. Francis in Peoria for further treatment.

Police believe all shooting suspects are in custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Galesburg Police Department and the Illinois State Police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or Crime Stoppers (309) 344-0044 or www.galesburgcrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects and one unidentified from the Rock Island robbery Tuesday.
Rock Island Police identified 2 suspects, looking for third in Tuesday armed robbery Tuesday
The Scott County Communications Center said the crash happened at the intersection of State...
Police: 2 injured after 4-car crash in Bettendorf Thursday
Bryan Allison has been charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney with Attempted...
Man charged with attempted murder after victim found bloody and beaten with bolt cutters
1"-3" Saturday night
Warmer temperatures and snow chances this weekend

Latest News

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday around 8 p.m. where smoke and...
Rock Island Fire Department responds to house fire, smoke coming from three floors
Rock Island Fire Department battles blaze Friday night
Look for light to moderate snow in our northern counties overnight. 1" to 4" accumulations...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday for Accumulating Snow North
Look for light to moderate snow in our northern counties overnight. 1" to 4" accumulations...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday