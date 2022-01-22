Rock Island County sees highest number of COVID-19 deaths since Dec. 2020

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County is reporting that 16 people died this week from COVID-19. That’s the highest number of Coronavirus-related deaths in a week since December of 2020.

“What is incredibly frustrating about this is that these deaths could have been prevented with more widespread vaccination.”

This latest surge is partly due to the holiday season and the emerging variants. Rock Island County Health Department’s Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill says we typically see cases within a few days, and hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag a few weeks behind. “We’re not surprised by these death numbers. That’s been the pattern of the pandemic. We started seeing a surge after Thanksgiving. But what is incredibly frustrating about this is that these deaths could have been prevented with more widespread vaccination,” explained Hill. The Health Department is warning that even if you see hospitalization numbers appear to be going down, that’s not always a good indication of how our health system is doing.

Hill says this week, “we had 16 people die. The hospitalizations are not going down because people are just getting better and going home. People are dying and therefore no longer using ICU beds.”

This week in Rock Island County there have been 1,543 new cases and 16 deaths. The positivity rate is shockingly high at 26.93%, while the state’s warning level is eight percent. The way to stop this and end the pandemic Hill says is to get your vaccine, like millions of others. “The vaccines are doing their job by keeping people out of the hospitals who are vaccinated so that people who are going into the hospital by and large are unvaccinated people. And we have the tools to keep them out of that.”

There are plenty of places to get your vaccine. Both the Rock Island County and Scott County Health Departments have walk-in clinics throughout the week for those 11 years and older. You can also look at vaccines.gov for more locations.

