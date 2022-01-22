Advertisement

Rock Island Fire Department responds to house fire, smoke coming from three floors

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday around 8 p.m. where smoke and fire could be seen coming from all three floors of the home.(Rock Island Fire Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday around 8 p.m. near the 3600 block of 9th Street where smoke and fire could be seen coming from all three floors of the home.

Fire officials say they began attacking the blaze “when structural members supporting the first floor began to collapse forcing the crews to withdraw from the structure and take a defensive approach.” Within about 45 minutes, the fire was brought under control. Then, crews went back into the home to extinguish the rest of the fire.

No one was home, and no injuries were reported, according to the Rock Island Fire Department.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults who live in the home and Werner Restoration was requested by the residents to stabilize and secure the structure.

Also assisting in the fire were the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Moline Fire department, Rock Island Police & Metro Link with a warming bus.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rock Island Fire Marshal’s Office.

