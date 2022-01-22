Sunshine This Afternoon/Snow Arrives Tonight

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 9 PM this evening until 6 AM Sunday for accumulating snow.

Look for light to moderate snow in our northern counties overnight. 1" to 4" accumulations possible.

We’re starting out the weekend on a quiet note. Look for morning clouds giving way to sunshine, with highs reaching the 20′s to near 30 degrees. A fast moving clipper system will move into the region this evening, spreading light to moderate snow across the northern and eastern portions of the viewing area overnight. Look for varying accumulations, ranging from 3″ to 4″ amounts, mainly along and north of Highway 30, to 1″ to 3″ along I-80 and around the QC Metro. A dusting to 1″ amounts will be found further south.

Higher accumulations will be found in the northern half of our viewing area. (KWQC)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect for our northern counties from 8 PM tonight until 6 AM Sunday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 8 PM Saturday evening until 6 AM Sunday (KWQC)

Expect partly sunny and cool weather Sunday, with highs in the teens to lower 20′s. After a brief warm up into the 30′s Monday, temperatures plunge back into the teens through midweek.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and cool. High: 26°. Wind: Bec. NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Light snow developing overnight. 1″ to 3″ accumulations around the QC Metro. Low: 12°. Wind: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow ending early morning, then partly sunny and cold. High: 20°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: 0.

