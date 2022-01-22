Advertisement

Sunshine This Afternoon/Snow Arrives Tonight

Accumulations likely in the northern counties
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 9 PM this evening until 6 AM Sunday for accumulating snow.

Look for light to moderate snow in our northern counties overnight. 1" to 4" accumulations...
Look for light to moderate snow in our northern counties overnight. 1" to 4" accumulations possible.

We’re starting out the weekend on a quiet note. Look for morning clouds giving way to sunshine, with highs reaching the 20′s to near 30 degrees. A fast moving clipper system will move into the region this evening, spreading light to moderate snow across the northern and eastern portions of the viewing area overnight. Look for varying accumulations, ranging from 3″ to 4″ amounts, mainly along and north of Highway 30, to 1″ to 3″ along I-80 and around the QC Metro. A dusting to 1″ amounts will be found further south.

Higher accumulations will be found in the northern half of our viewing area.
Higher accumulations will be found in the northern half of our viewing area.(KWQC)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect for our northern counties from 8 PM tonight until 6 AM Sunday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 8 PM Saturday evening until 6 AM Sunday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 8 PM Saturday evening until 6 AM Sunday(KWQC)

Expect partly sunny and cool weather Sunday, with highs in the teens to lower 20′s. After a brief warm up into the 30′s Monday, temperatures plunge back into the teens through midweek.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and cool. High: 26°. Wind: Bec. NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Light snow developing overnight. 1″ to 3″ accumulations around the QC Metro. Low: 12°. Wind: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow ending early morning, then partly sunny and cold. High: 20°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: 0.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects and one unidentified from the Rock Island robbery Tuesday.
Rock Island Police identified 2 suspects, looking for third in Tuesday armed robbery Tuesday
The Scott County Communications Center said the crash happened at the intersection of State...
Police: 2 injured after 4-car crash in Bettendorf Thursday
1"-3" Saturday night
Warmer temperatures and snow chances this weekend
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes
Bryan Allison has been charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney with Attempted...
Man charged with attempted murder after victim found bloody and beaten with bolt cutters

Latest News

Look for light to moderate snow in our northern counties overnight. 1" to 4" accumulations...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday
Morning clouds give way to some sun this afternoon, but watch for snow later tonight.
Lingering Clouds Today/Snow Arrives Tonight
Morning clouds give way to some sun this afternoon, but watch for snow later tonight.
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast Noon Friday
Warmer temperatures and snow chances this weekend