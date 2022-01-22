Advertisement

Tips to create balance in life and avoid pandemic burnout

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After a couple of years of the pandemic, the stress and exhaustion may have created a new health crisis - BURN OUT!   Moms, teachers, kids, remote workers, front-line workers, and most especially, health care workers are all burnt out.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel that is growing nearer every day, but now is not the time to let down our guard. We are more likely to emerge from this challenging time on solid footing and with our fire still burning if we commit to simple lifestyle changes to strengthen our resilience.

Greg Hammer, MD, Stanford University professor, physician, best-selling author, and mindfulness expert, and author of author of GAIN without Pain: The Happiness Handbook for Health Care Professionals, shares strategies on PSL to find balance and avoid burnout.

Key points:

  • Burnout is the physical and emotional exhaustion we experience due to chronic stress.
  • Chronic stress causes the adrenaline and cortisol in our bodies to increase, which, in turn, produce undesired changes in our immune system, cardiovascular system, and hormone systems.
  • Chronic stress and, hence, burnout disrupt our sleep, contributing to exhaustion.

What are the remedies for burnout?

  • Sleep! Good sleep hygiene means having a consistent bedtime at night and awakening time in the morning. We should put away our screens well before bed and abstain from drinking alcohol for several hours and caffeine for at least 8 hours before bedtime.
  • Exercise. This may include walking around the block, doing yoga, going for a bike ride - all accessible even during this pandemic.
  • Eat better.
  • Breathe in the Gratitude for the richness in our lives, our loved ones, and even simply being alive this day.
  • Accept the painful experiences we cannot change. Open our hearts and bring this pain closer and closer until we merge with it until there is no separation. We often find that the pain is less than we thought.

