Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts that resonate and empower

BOCA RATON, FL (KWQC) -Valentine’s Day is a time for showing that special someone that they are thought of, appreciated, and loved. Yet millions of people buy their special person easy options like candy or flowers.

For those who are ready to take their gift giving up a notch and willing to put some extra thought and effort into the process, Katia Designs offers myriad jewelry gpift options to suit the tastes and interests of any Valentine (or Galentine)!

Catherine “Katia” Rudnick, owner and jewelry designer at Katia Designs, joins PSL to share tips on how to better succeed at gift giving for any season. Some of her tips include:

Start early. One of the biggest mistakes people make is waiting until the day before or the day of to purchase a gift. Doing that severely limits your options.

Make a connection. Consider what type of gift would resonate with the person.

Listen to the person. Do they have goals, plans, or dreams? These can be important when it comes to selecting a great gift.

Put in the effort. People know if you ran into the corner drug store for a box of chocolates. When you put in the effort, it makes the gift that much sweeter.

Katia Designs specializes in making jewelry, made with various elements like crystals, gemstones, and seashells, that resonate and empower. Some of the uplifting messages include “I follow my heart“, ”love”, ”remember who you are”, and ”anything is possible”. View the collection at: https://katiadesigns.com

