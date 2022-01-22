Advertisement

Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts that resonate and empower

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOCA RATON, FL (KWQC) -Valentine’s Day is a time for showing that special someone that they are thought of, appreciated, and loved. Yet millions of people buy their special person easy options like candy or flowers.

For those who are ready to take their gift giving up a notch and willing to put some extra thought and effort into the process, Katia Designs offers myriad jewelry gpift options to suit the tastes and interests of any Valentine (or Galentine)!

Catherine “Katia” Rudnick, owner and jewelry designer at Katia Designs, joins PSL to share tips on how to better succeed at gift giving for any season. Some of her tips include:

  • Start early. One of the biggest mistakes people make is waiting until the day before or the day of to purchase a gift. Doing that severely limits your options.
  • Make a connection. Consider what type of gift would resonate with the person.
  • Listen to the person. Do they have goals, plans, or dreams? These can be important when it comes to selecting a great gift.
  • Put in the effort. People know if you ran into the corner drug store for a box of chocolates. When you put in the effort, it makes the gift that much sweeter.

Katia Designs specializes in making jewelry, made with various elements like crystals, gemstones, and seashells, that resonate and empower. Some of the uplifting messages include “I follow my heart“, ”love”, ”remember who you are”, and ”anything is possible”. View the collection at: https://katiadesigns.com

One of my favorite quotes of all times by Wayne Dyer- Change the way you look at things, and the things you look at...

Posted by Katia Designs on Saturday, January 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects and one unidentified from the Rock Island robbery Tuesday.
Rock Island Police identified 2 suspects, looking for third in Tuesday armed robbery Tuesday
The Scott County Communications Center said the crash happened at the intersection of State...
Police: 2 injured after 4-car crash in Bettendorf Thursday
1"-3" Saturday night
Warmer temperatures and snow chances this weekend
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes
Bryan Allison has been charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney with Attempted...
Man charged with attempted murder after victim found bloody and beaten with bolt cutters

Latest News

First Seeds of LOVE
When creating more love and joy is your New Year’s resolution
Morning clouds give way to some sun this afternoon, but watch for snow later tonight.
Your First Alert Forecast
Man charged with attempted murder after victim found bloody and beaten with bolt cutters
Man charged with attempted murder after victim found bloody and beaten with bolt cutters
Rock Island Police identified 2 suspects, looking for third in Tuesday armed robbery Tuesday
Rock Island Police identified 2 suspects, looking for third in Tuesday armed robbery Tuesday