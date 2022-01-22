Advertisement

When creating more love and joy is your New Year’s resolution

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Are you living your best life? A happy, healthy and purposeful life? A life you love?

Jacqueline Fonseca de Abreu, mental health professional, leadership coach and entrepreneur, and author of THE FIRST SEEDS OF L.O.V.E.: A Leadership, Coaching and Therapeutic Approach, Framework and Method for Life Fulfillment and Human Evolution joins the show to share her personal story and how her book can help others that wish pursue more love and joy in their daily lives as part of their goalsetting for 2022.

Hi everyone! I will be talking about my book at Paula Sands live today at 3pm. Don’t miss it! ❤️🤟

Posted by Jacqueline Fonseca de Abreu on Thursday, January 20, 2022

