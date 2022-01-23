8-Ball tournament brings business to the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A regional pool tournament returned to the Quad Cities this week.

The American CueSports Alliance hosted its 2022 Midwest 8-Ball Championships at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport. More than 900 pool players competed over five days across different events based on age, gender and skill level.

Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said they expect the event to bring in $500,000 in business.

“The fact that we’re in downtown Davenport and we’ve got, you know, hundreds of competitors that are here for multiple days, bringing friends and family and experiencing all the Quad Cities has to offer,” Herrell said. “It’s great for small business. It’s great for our hospitality industry.”

One competitor from Waterloo said it’s those small businesses he looks forward to visiting whenever the event comes back to Davenport.

“We like to frequent several bars, restaurants that have great food,” Jake Austin said. “The organizers of the events are continuing to improve and try to get better each year. The competition level is very high. And it’s just a good atmosphere for pool.”

ASC’s Executive Director, Janet Ybarra said the area has a lot to offer for competitors.

“We’re always so welcome. The venue is great,” Ybarra said.” It’s a good size for us, and the community is great. All of the area here — because it’s a regional … it’s good to come back and be in a familiar spot.”

Austin said He’s built relationships through pool here in the QC.

“People tend to be very competitive when it comes to these things,” Austin said. “Just the friendships that you’ve built over the years have come into these things year in and year out is awesome.”

The Midwest 8-ball Championships will return to the RiverCenter through 2024.

The competition wraps up with team play on Sunday. For more information about the tournament visit the ACS website.

