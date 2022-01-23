Advertisement

Cold Sunshine This Afternoon

More Snow in our Northern Counties Tonight into Monday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- The clipper that moved through last night brought some light amounts of snow to the region. That snow has now wrapped up, and will be followed by partly to mostly sunny skies. Cold air behind that front will keep temperatures steady in the lower teens to near 20 degrees. We’re not done with the snow just yet--another system will sweep through tonight, with a little less snow this time around. Accumulations of 1″ to 2″ (mainly north) will be possible into Monday, and that could impact the morning commute. After a brief warm up into the 30′s Monday, look for readings back in the deep freeze by Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cold. High: Steady teens.  Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Wind chill: near 0.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Light snow overnight. Amounts of 1″-2″, mainly north. Low: 12° then slowly rising. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY:  Light snow during the morning hours, otherwise partly cloudy skies by afternoon. A bit breezy. High: 35°. Wind:  Bec. N 10-15+ mph.

