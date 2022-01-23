Kinna’s House of Love holding Multi-Cultural Love Fest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kinna’s House of Love is holding the Multi-Cultural Love Fest at the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) center on Saturday and Sunday, January 22-23.

The focus of the fest is to learn about the different cultures in the QCA and how to respect them. 7 students from all over the world will share their stories, and musicians will perform live music from Scotland and Togo.

“I believe you should respect boundaries and what others believe in, their traditions, their cultures,” says Luekinna Hodges, an event organizer. “Just because you don’t agree with it, doesn’t mean you get to trash it.”

The event will start on Sunday at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. For more information about the fest, click here.

