Advertisement

Kinna’s House of Love holding Multi-Cultural Love Fest

By Samson Kimani
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kinna’s House of Love is holding the Multi-Cultural Love Fest at the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) center on Saturday and Sunday, January 22-23.

The focus of the fest is to learn about the different cultures in the QCA and how to respect them. 7 students from all over the world will share their stories, and musicians will perform live music from Scotland and Togo.

“I believe you should respect boundaries and what others believe in, their traditions, their cultures,” says Luekinna Hodges, an event organizer. “Just because you don’t agree with it, doesn’t mean you get to trash it.”

The event will start on Sunday at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. For more information about the fest, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects and one unidentified from the Rock Island robbery Tuesday.
Rock Island Police identified 2 suspects, looking for third in Tuesday armed robbery Tuesday
Galesburg Police say one person was killed and two others were taken to a hospital after a...
One killed, two hospitalized in Galesburg shooting Saturday morning
The Scott County Communications Center said the crash happened at the intersection of State...
Police: 2 injured after 4-car crash in Bettendorf Thursday
Bryan Allison has been charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney with Attempted...
Man charged with attempted murder after victim found bloody and beaten with bolt cutters
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes

Latest News

Chad Allen Williams, 46, of Johnston, Iowa, has been charged in connection with a pipe bomb...
Man admits to placing homemade bombs in suburban Des Moines
Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County sees highest number of COVID-19 deaths since Dec. 2020
ICNA handed out free winter packages
ICNA handed out free winter packages
One killed, two hospitalized in Galesburg shooting Saturday morning
One killed, two hospitalized in Galesburg shooting Saturday morning
Rock Island Fire Department responds to house fire, smoke coming from three floors
Rock Island Fire Department responds to house fire, smoke coming from three floors