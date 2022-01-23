One man killed in Davenport car accident Sunday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say one man was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. It happened near the 3200 block of Harrison Street just before 4:59 a.m. per a press release.

A Jeep Liberty was reportedly traveling south on Harrison Street when it lost control, leaving the road and hitting a tree. The man was the only person in the vehicle, and died at the scene, according to police.

It’s believed “adverse road conditions and speed” were a factor in the accident, say Davenport Police.

The accident is under investigation, the man’s identity is not being released at this time.

