A woman and baby were killed in a Macomb house fire

At around 8:40 a.m. the Macomb Fire Department and Police Department were called to a house fire at the 1600 block of E Wheeler Circle.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman and a baby died in a house fire Friday morning in Macomb, according to officials. At around 8:40 a.m. the Macomb Fire Department and Police Department were called to a house fire at the 1600 block of E Wheeler Circle.

Officials say as they arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the home. Firefighters and police officers reportedly tried to get in contact with the residents but were unable. As firefighters made their way inside the home, they found a woman and infant unresponsive. First Responders began life-saving measures on both victims, the infant was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital for more life-saving efforts were continued but was also pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. They ask residents to “remember the family and their deceased loved ones and remain respectful of their privacy.”.

The Macomb Police Department was assisted by the Illinois State Police- Zone 4 Investigations Division, the Illinois State Police- Crime Scene Investigations, The Illinois State Fire Marshall, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Galesburg Police Department, Monmouth Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Western Illinois University- Office of Public Safety and resources from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

