6 found dead in Milwaukee home

A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after five people were found dead on Sunday.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By WTMJ staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Milwaukee police made a grim discovery Sunday while doing a welfare check at a local residence.

Inside the home, they found the bodies of five people who had apparently been killed.

A sixth person was found later in the afternoon Sunday, WTMJ reported.

Police described what they found at the scene.

“Upon their arrival, entry into the residence was made, and five individuals were found deceased. Four of the deceased are adult males, and one is an adult female. All five deaths are being treated as homicides. The identities of the victims are pending,” Assistant Chief Paul Formolo said.

He also said autopsies are expected to take place sometime Monday, and the motive and information regarding suspects is not known.

The assistant police chief said the welfare check call came from people who had concerns about the occupants of the house.

He said that it is a normal call that the department responds to all the time but usually not with these results.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or the Milwaukee Police Department.

