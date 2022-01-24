First Alert Day from 12 AM Tuesday until 3 PM Wednesday for dangerous wind chills

Quad Cities, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY 12 AM Tuesday until 3 PM Wednesday for sub-zero wind chills***

A First Alert Day will be in effect all day Tuesday and through Wednesday afternoon for sub-zero wind chills reaching -20 to -30 degrees at times.

TUESDAY:

By midnight more spots will see wind chills falling below zero. While most are heading out Tuesday morning, wind chills will reach -15 to -25 degrees near the Quad Cities and north. Heading home from work Tuesday, wind chills will be closer to -15 to -25 degrees near the Quad Cities and north.

With winds around 5 to 15 mph Tuesday, wind chills will be closer to -15 to -25 degrees. With wind chills at this level, frostbite can occur in 20 minutes or less. (kwqc)

WEDNESDAY:

Temperatures early Wednesday will be near 0 or colder for everyone. Even with a lighter wind at less than 10 mph, wind chills will reach -15 to -30 degrees. These conditions bring a threat of developing frostbite on exposed skin in 20 minutes or less. Into Wednesday afternoon southerly winds return and the threat of these wind chills will come to an end.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will be at -5 to -20 degrees. (KWQC)

TO BEAT THE COLD:

Prepare for heading outdoors by covering as much skin as possible. To keep children safe, driving them to school or letting them wait in the car until the bus arrives would be better options. Do not keep pets outside for long.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

