Light Snow This Morning

Colder Air Moving In This Afternoon
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) - We’ll start your Monday with light snow this morning, followed by lingering clouds through this afternoon. The day will also feature a brief warm up with highs in the 20′s to mid 30′s. tonight Look for cold air sweeping in as that system departs, plunging temperatures into the sub-zero to single digit range tonight. Bitter wind chills will also be a part of the equation. Sunshine will return for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the icy temperatures will stick around, with wind chills in the teens below zero. A  FIRST ALERT DAY for dangerous wind chills will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Light morning snow, then mostly cloudy and a bit milder. High: 30°.  Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and very cold. Low: -1°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph. Wind chill: -15°.

TUESDAY:  Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High: 7°. Wind:  Bec. NW 5-15+ mph. Wind chill: -20°.

