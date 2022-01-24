Lingering Clouds This Afternoon

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: The snow has moved out of the QCA and we will be left with a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures will hold steady in the 20s and 30s through early afternoon, and then fall with a blustery northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Bitter cold air moves in tonight with a mainly clear sky. Wind chills will also be a part of the equation, down to -25° in some locations by tomorrow morning. Sunshine will return for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the icy temperatures will stick around, with wind chills in the 20′s to 30′s below zero. A FIRST ALERT DAY for dangerous wind chills will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit milder. High: 31°. Wind: Bec. NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low: -1°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph. Wind chill: to -25°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and very cold. High: 6°. Wind: NW 5-15+ mph. Wind chill: -10° to -20°.

