Lingering Clouds This Afternoon

Bone Chilling Cold/Wind Chills Tonight Through Wednesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) - We stared Monday with light snow this morning, totaling less than an inch for most areas. Now lingering clouds continue through this afternoon. The day will also feature a brief warm up with highs ranging from the 20′s to mid 30′s. tonight Look for cold air sweeping in as that system departs, plunging temperatures into the sub-zero to single digit range tonight. Bitter wind chills will also be a part of the equation, down to -25 in some locations by tomorrow morning. Sunshine will return for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the icy temperatures will stick around, with wind chills in the 20′s to 30′s below zero. A FIRST ALERT DAY for dangerous wind chills will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit milder. High: 30°. Wind: Bec. NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low: -1°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph. Wind chill: to -25°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and very cold. High: 7°. Wind: Bec. NW 5-15+ mph. Wind chill: to -30°.

