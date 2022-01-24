Man charged with felony, speeding during traffic stop in Stockton

STOCKTON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Iowa man for unlawful possession of cannabis and speeding during a traffic stop on Friday morning. Officers say they stopped a vehicle for speeding on U.S. Route 20 near Pearl Street in rural Stockton at approximately 1 a.m.

As deputies walked towards the car, they reportedly “immediately recognized the strong odor of burnt cannabis emitting from the vehicle.” As they searched, deputies reportedly found approximately 947 grams of suspected cannabis contained in various bags.

37-year-old Jamal Curtis was charged with a class 3 felony of unlawful possession of cannabis and speeding.

Two other men were in the car, neither face any charges.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.