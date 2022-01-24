Advertisement

Man facing DUI charge in connection with crash that killed man, injured Sterling police officer

A Sterling man is facing a DUI charge in correction with a crash that killed a man and injured a Sterling police officer early Sunday.(KPTV file image.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill.(KWQC) - A Sterling man is facing a DUI charge in correction with a crash that killed a man and injured a Sterling police officer early Sunday.

The crash happened at 12:48 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Officer said in a media release.

At the request of the Sterling Police Department, Whiteside County deputies responded to 1st AVenue at Wallace Street for a two-vehicle crash.

According to the release, a Chevrolet Colorado driven by Wayne A. Witt, 46, of Sterling, was traveling northbound on the 1st Ave Bridge. The second vehicle, a Sterling Police Department Squad Car, was sitting stationary with emergency lights activated in the southbound lane of travel.

Sterling Police Officer Travis Nease was standing to the rear of his squad car talking to a pedestrian identified as Drew W. Barger, 35, of Sterling, according to the release. While Nease was attempting to speak to Barger, Witt crossed the centerline, struck the squad car, Nease, and Barger, who was trapped under Witt’s vehicle, according to the release.

Witt’s vehicle continued northbound before it crashed into the viaduct center support and came to rest, according to an arrest.

Responding agencies rendered aid to Nease and Barger. Barger died on scene from his injuries.

Nease was treated and released at CGH Medical Center.

Witt was charged with aggravated DUI. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending, according to the release.

Assisting agencies included the Illinois State Police, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Police Department, CGH EMS, and the Whiteside County Corner.

