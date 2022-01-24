New bill could allow more health care workers to administer vaccines in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa House subcommittee is expected to discuss a new bill that would expand the number of health care workers allowed to administer vaccines at facilities in the state.

House Study Bill 544 would allow registered nurses to administer vaccinations under the order of a pharmacist, without obtaining a registration from the board of pharmacy.

That registration is necessary otherwise, and the bill would allow people to sidestep that process.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.