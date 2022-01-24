Advertisement

New bill could allow more health care workers to administer vaccines in Iowa

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa House subcommittee is expected to discuss a new bill that would expand the number of health care workers allowed to administer vaccines at facilities in the state.

House Study Bill 544 would allow registered nurses to administer vaccinations under the order of a pharmacist, without obtaining a registration from the board of pharmacy.

That registration is necessary otherwise, and the bill would allow people to sidestep that process.

