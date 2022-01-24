Advertisement

Police: Third suspect identified in Rock Island armed robbery

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department identified the third suspect in the armed...
Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department identified the third suspect in the armed robbery at Blackhawk Tobacco and Vape.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department detectives have identified the third suspect in the armed robbery at Blackhawk Tobacco and Vape on Jan. 18.

22-year-old Shauntez D. Thomas of Rock Island was identified and charged with Armed Robbery, a Class X Felony, the Rock Island Police Department said in a media release.

On Sunday members of the Davenport Police Department took Thomas into custody for a parole violation warrant at an address in their city, police said. On Monday the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas.

Thomas’s bond is set at $500,000.00.

Police said Thomas remains in custody at the Scott County Jail pending extradition.

Related:
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after an armed robbery in Rock Island Tuesday
Rock Island Police identified 2 suspects, looking for third in Tuesday armed robbery Tuesday

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jeep Liberty was reportedly traveling south on Harrison Street when it lost control, leaving...
Man killed in Davenport car crash Sunday morning
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Deputies say they found approximately 947 grams of suspected cannabis contained in various bags...
Man charged with drug possession, speeding during traffic stop in Stockton
A Sterling man is facing a DUI charge in correction with a crash that killed a man and injured...
Man facing DUI charge in connection with crash that killed man, injured Sterling police officer
At around 8:40 a.m. the Macomb Fire Department and Police Department were called to a house...
Woman, baby killed in Macomb house fire

Latest News

Boil order
Village of Hampton under a boil order
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers and staff
Graphic
Jo Daviess County Courthouse offices closed Monday
Dangerous wind chills will be in the QCA after an arctic front passes Monday.
First Alert Day from 12 a.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Wednesday for dangerous wind chills