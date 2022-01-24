Police: Third suspect identified in Rock Island armed robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department detectives have identified the third suspect in the armed robbery at Blackhawk Tobacco and Vape on Jan. 18.

22-year-old Shauntez D. Thomas of Rock Island was identified and charged with Armed Robbery, a Class X Felony, the Rock Island Police Department said in a media release.

On Sunday members of the Davenport Police Department took Thomas into custody for a parole violation warrant at an address in their city, police said. On Monday the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas.

Thomas’s bond is set at $500,000.00.

Police said Thomas remains in custody at the Scott County Jail pending extradition.

