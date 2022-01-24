QC Red Cross shares winter fire safety tips

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -With colder temperatures sticking around the Quad Cities, families tend to stay home increasing their risk of a house fire.

According to The American Red Cross of the QC and West Central Illinois, house fires in the U.S. increased 10% since 2000, the vast majority of which happen in the winter.

“Cooking fires are the number one cause and heating fires are the number two cause so those really are the two key areas that we want people to think about,” Executive Director Trish Burnett said. “The single most important thing you can do is have working smoke alarms, and have an escape plan that your family has practiced.”

Burnett recommended double-checking for flammable materials around the stove or space heaters. She also said to call 9-1-1 immediately even for a small fire as most people will only have two minutes to get out of a burning house.

“Even if you think you have it out there could be a spark — don’t hesitate,” Burnett said. “[Fire Departments] want you to call to get a response because we want to make sure people are safe.”

The QC chapter of the Red Cross has about 300 volunteers across 21 counties in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri ready to help families who become victims of a house fire.

“Our primary focus in that initial response is to just make sure everybody’s okay,” Burnett said. “To kind of provide that emotional support immediately. Because as you can imagine, whether it’s a big or small fire, it’s very traumatic for the household. "

Services range from providing personal hygiene products to helping families figure out how to apply for copies of important documents like deeds or birth certificates.

“if you lost everything tomorrow, and were standing in the middle of your driveway, with nothing but the clothes you were wearing, would you have any idea what to do next? And in that moment of emotion also, sometimes it’s hard to make good decisions.”

The organization is always looking for more volunteers to help the community. It also provides free smoke alarm installation for those in need. For more information visit the American Red Cross of the QC and West Central Illinois website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.