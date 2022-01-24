Village of Hampton under a boil order

HAMPTON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Hampton is under a boil order until further notice due to a water main break.

The water main break is on First Avenue, the Village of Hampton said in a media release.

Village officials are asking all residents to boil their water until further notice.

Residents in the 800 block from the railroad tracks to 700 block of first Avenue are affected by the water main break Village officials said.

