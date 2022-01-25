Advertisement

7th Annual FORC Frozen Fat Fondo Fest

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - FORC is excited to announce the 7th running of the Frozen Fat Fondo Fest!! Participate as a 3-person relay team or solo. Fatbikes with tires 3.5″ or wider are required to prevent rutting up the snow pack!

***Please Pre-Register for this event to eliminate long lines day of. Plate number Pick-Up will be 9-10:15 day of the race. Registration will close Friday, January 28th at noon. To register go here https://www.bikereg.com/frozen

Festival Timeline:

  • 8:00 am - Course pre-riding opens*
  • 9:00 am - 10:15 am - Number Pick Up*
  • 10:45 am - Fondo Riders meeting (mandatory)*
  • 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Fondo Fatbike Challenge
  • 3:30 p.m. - Fondo Awards
  • 4:00 p.m. - Raffle

All proceeds from this event benefit FORC to continue maintaining and improving FORC’s awesome local trails.

