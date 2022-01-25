Advertisement

Be part of local history at The Putnam

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The year of 2020 will be talked about for generations to come. As the Quad Cities’ Smithsonian Affiliate, the Putnam has been reaching out to the community to ask for help to document this time in our history.

Artifacts and stories we have collected to date reflect stories as diverse as:

  • A digital diary and images of the community hearts campaign
  • Putnam member video of kids remote learning and a child’s submission about missing their friends during school closure
  • Vera French Community Mental Health poem about the impact of tragedy on mental health workers
  • Face coverings and documentation of the Putnam Museum Guild’s face coverings project
  • Driveway Birthday Celebration and a Pandemic wedding
  • Images of empty shelves in stores, a bottle of hand sanitizer and locally manufactured disinfectants
  • Stories and images of damage from the August Derecho
  • Arrival and administration of the COVID 19 vaccines

Putnam Museum // 1717 W 12th St, Davenport, IA 52804

