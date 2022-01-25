Be part of local history at The Putnam

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The year of 2020 will be talked about for generations to come. As the Quad Cities’ Smithsonian Affiliate, the Putnam has been reaching out to the community to ask for help to document this time in our history.

Artifacts and stories we have collected to date reflect stories as diverse as:

A digital diary and images of the community hearts campaign

Putnam member video of kids remote learning and a child’s submission about missing their friends during school closure

Vera French Community Mental Health poem about the impact of tragedy on mental health workers

Face coverings and documentation of the Putnam Museum Guild’s face coverings project

Driveway Birthday Celebration and a Pandemic wedding

Images of empty shelves in stores, a bottle of hand sanitizer and locally manufactured disinfectants

Stories and images of damage from the August Derecho

Arrival and administration of the COVID 19 vaccines

Putnam Museum // 1717 W 12th St, Davenport, IA 52804

