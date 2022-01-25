Bettendorf woman with Cerebral Palsy standing freely for first time with help from ‘Bungee QC’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman is celebrating what she calls a miracle. 30-year-old Sydney Barta was able to stand freely, for the first time, with the help of a fitness instructor at “Bungee QC.”

“I’ve never felt that kind of freedom. I think everybody should feel like that. Everybody deserves to know what it’s like to have a life without limits,” said Barta.

Barta lives with Spastic Cerebral Palsy.

“I have a lot of rigidity with my muscles. Constant muscle spasms. Pain in my hips, my back, my legs. My balance is impacted. I’m not able to stand without help,” said Barta. “I have to have my pretty purple sticks here, or I have to hold on to something or somebody nearby for balance.”

Over the weekend, Barta came across videos of “bungee workouts” on social media , and thought she might benefit from something similar.

Bungee fitness is an exercise where you are hooked up to a harness that is connected to a bungee rope from the ceiling. It’s a workout that has a low impact on joints.

“They were moving, it looked like they were weightless. And I thought to myself, ‘I think that would feel amazing, I wonder if that could work for me?’ But my other question was I didn’t even know if there was anything in the Quad Cities for that,” said Barta.

After an e-mail to “Bungee QC,” Barta was soon off to meet fitness instructor Stephanie Duffield.

I didn’t know what I was gonna be able to do, honestly. Everybody is different. So, that was just, I don’t know her so I was kind of just like, you know what, I hope that I can help, I am not sure exactly what I might be able to do,” said Duffield.

What she was able to do, was change Sydney Barta’s life.

“For that few seconds that I was in that harness, I felt what it was like to just stand without having to look around for another object to quickly grab onto. I didn’t feel like the whole room was staring at me. I felt like I was just a person and I’ve never experienced what that was like before,” said Barta.

“In that moment, I was just holding out my hands, and then I looked at her and her glasses were fogged, and you can tell that she had teared up and I got goosebumps instantly. So, it was awesome!,” said Duffield.

Kyle: “So, you consider this a miracle?” Sydney: “I do. Absolutely I do. And I can’t wait to do it again.”

Sydney Barta plans to go to “Bungee QC” twice a week for one-on-one sessions.

