Bone Chilling Cold/Wind Chills Today Through Wednesday

Moderating temperatures later this week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for dangerous cold/sub-zero wind chills Today and Into Wednesday***

We’ve got sunny skies on tap for today, but looks can be deceptive. Frigid temperatures and icy wind chills will be the main focus of our forecast over the next 36 hours. Look for highs only reaching the single digits to teens this afternoon, with wind chills down to -25 in some locations. Don’t expect much in the way of recovery for Wednesday—highs will make it into single digits and teens, but wind chills will remain near 30 below (mainly during the morning hours). Clouds move back into the weather picture Thursday, with warmer readings in the 30′s.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and cold. High: 11°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Wind chill: to -25°.

TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Low: -7°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 15°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -30°.

