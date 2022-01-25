Clear & Cold Tonight

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -*** FIRST ALERT DAY FOR DANGEROUS COLD AND LOW WIND CHILLS TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY ***

A First Alert Day is in effect for dangerous wind chills of -20º or lower. Like the last couple weeks this will likely lead to a few school delays with arctic air settling in. Highs today will only reach the single digits to near 10º under sunny skies. NW winds will come in around 5-15mph creating wind chills around -10º this afternoon. With clear skies continuing tonight and winds dying off temps will plummet between -5º to as cold as -20º in spots. This will once again lead to dangerous wind chills on Wednesday morning. The arctic air will slide east for the second half of the week and we should see temps moderating back to the 20s and 30s by the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and cold. High: 11º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: -7º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 15º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.