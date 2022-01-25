Hand in Hand opening new clubhouse for “People with Purpose” program

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition and construction is underway on a 2,100 square foot space on Spruce Hills Drive and 18th Street in Bettendorf for the “People with Purpose” Dayhab program.

“This is amazing. This is something that we’ve dreamt for a very long time. This is definitely just not a want, but a need for our community,” said Kyle Rodriguez.

Kyle Rodriguez is the director of the Dayhab program, and says this has been an important program for participants who have been part of Hand in Hand over the past two decades.

“After, you know, the majority of participants who age out of high school, there’s not really much for them to do after that. And this is a program where they can actually, you know, use their potential and go out in the community and serve what they want to do,” said Rodriguez.

The new clubhouse will have a home-like feel, offering a mudroom, a lounge area with a television, administration center for participants to use a computer to write a resume or look for jobs.

There is also going to be a laundry room and kitchen.

One participant says she’s looking forward to improving one skill once she’s at the new clubhouse.

Maddie Wright - Participant People with a Purpose. “Maybe cooking. I’m a good cook, too. But there’s some other things I need to work on cooking,” said Maddie Wright.

Maddie Wright was thrilled to be a part of the demolition process.

She was one of many participants who participated in Hand in Hand’s “donut and demo day” last week.

“They just let me have it. I just sledgehammered all the walls. And got my workout done in a day.”

If you or someone you know are interested in joining Hand in Hand’s “People with Purpose” program, e-mail Kyle Rodriguez at kyle@handinhandqc.org

