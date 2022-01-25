Illinois DMV’s are back open, here are some online options to avoid the line

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - DMV’s are back open after being closed for nearly a month due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Officials of the Illinois Secretary of State want to remind motorists of online services to avoid going out into the cold temperatures this week.

“There is no reason to go run out into the cold to go to the facility were pleased that they’re re-opening for in-person transactions. Social distancing and masks wearing will be required,” said Beth Kaufman, spokesperson for Illinois Secretary of State.

“Secretary of State has made more options for people to transact online, so renewing a drivers license, you’ll get a letter in the mail, that had a pin number for you to go online and renew that way if you lost your license or need a duplicate, you can go online and take care of it that way,” said Kaufman.

There are some Illinois DMV’s that offer appointments, but for our area in Silvis and Aledo, they only offer in-person.

Some extended deadlines to keep in mind, the Secretary of State has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits were extended until Jan. 31, 2022, and covers expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022.

